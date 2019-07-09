What Next

The Long, Ugly Road to Jeffrey Epstein’s Arrest

Vicky Ward had the scoop on him years ago. Why was the story so hard to publish?

By

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images.

Over the weekend, multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking. But back in 2003, journalist Vicky Ward had the inside scoop on Epstein: She interviewed two of his victims and wrote up the story for Vanity Fair. And then, her editor spiked the allegations from the story. This is the story of how Epstein used his connections to evade scrutiny… again and again.

Guest: Journalist Vicky Ward. Her latest book is Kushner, Inc.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

