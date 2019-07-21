House Judiciary Chair: “Very Substantial Evidence” Trump Is “Guilty of High Crimes and Misdemeanors”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to members of the media at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill June 26, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that Robert Mueller’s report put forward “very substantial evidence” that President Donald Trump is “guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.” Nadler previewed Mueller’s highly anticipated congressional testimony Wednesday, telling Fox “we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where to go from there, because the administration must be held accountable and no administration can be above the law.”

Nadler’s words are particularly significant because evidence of criminal activity is exactly what Democrats would need in order to pursue impeachment proceedings against the president. And Nadler’s committee is where any impeachment proceedings would begin. “It’s important that we not have a lawless administration and a lawless president,” Nadler said. “It’s important that the people see where we’re at and what we’re dealing with.” To that end, Nadler said, Democrats will be asking very specific questions of Mueller and will even call on him to read out certain parts of the report aloud.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris asks @RepJerryNadler why they are making Mueller testify after he released his report and says the President and Attorney General have been lying to the American people #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vhwdJsFdOM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 21, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said he expects Mueller to bring his report “to life” during his testimony. Mueller will also be testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday. “Since most Americans, you know, in their busy lives haven’t had the opportunity to read that report — and it’s a pretty dry, prosecutorial work product — we want Bob Mueller to bring it to life,” Schiff said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

.@RepAdamSchiff looks ahead to Robert Mueller’s Wednesday testimony, saying he wants Mueller to bring his report - a “dry prosecutorial work” - to life. pic.twitter.com/fB0o6mQb7f — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 21, 2019