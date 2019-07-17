Art can change the world: The recent protests in Hong Kong started off as a demonstration against a controversial extradition bill and have since expanded to demand broader democratic rights and the resignation of the territory’s chief executive. Taylor Mahlandt gives an update on the state of the protests and pinpoints one unusual reason why the dissidents have been so effective thus far.

House of cards: The president has assured the U.S.—no, the world—that North Korea is going to comply with its sanctions and stop testing weapons. As Fred Kaplan writes, though, North Korea inherently has different goals from the United States, and Kim Jong-un could say one thing in friendship to Trump and restart weapons testing anyway. With that in mind, these assurances probably won’t work for too much longer.

Juicy: If you haven’t been paying attention to Major League Baseball this year because, well, baseball, then you’ve probably missed the home run boom currently underway. Thanks to lower seams and smoother leather, baseballs are flying off of bats. This led data scientist Rob Arthur to an intriguing hypothetical: How many homers could a juiced Barry Bonds at his peak hit with 2019’s juiced balls? He did the math.

He was born in Hyde Park: Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, the Rockefeller Republican who stepped down from the bench in 2010 as the third-longest-service justice in history, died on Tuesday. He was 99. Dahlia Lithwick and Sonja West wrote an obituary about his life and legacy, and Richard Hasen identified the most important lesson today’s liberal justices can take from the judicial maverick.

For fun: Heather Schwedel’s friend faked an orgasm in the deli from When Harry Met Sally.

(Embarrassment) flames on the side of my face,

Dawnthea