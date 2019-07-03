It’s only right: Last week, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum made a statement rejecting comparisons between the Holocaust and all other world events, in response to AOC’s description of border detention facilities as concentration camps. Kate Cronin-Furman disagrees with the museum and explains why comparing world atrocities to the Holocaust is not only OK, but in fact important for making sense of the world.

The wrong lesson: Donald Trump has expressed appreciation for Australia’s notoriously punitive immigration policy, stating there is “much to be learned” from how the country treats migrants. Rachel Withers agrees—that what the U.S. should learn from Australia’s globally condemned, but deeply ingrained, border enforcement infrastructure is not to treat asylum-seekers so harshly, and to find a more humane way.

DeepNo, maybe: As fake images of celebrities and politicians become more prevalent, media outlets will have to consider their editorial merits more seriously. As Shannon Palus writes, they don’t have to publish them: “While a screenshot of a demeaning meme could help readers understand the nature of the misogyny of this group, it could also harm not only the subject it depicts but readers who have been harmed by misogyny and sexual harassment in their own lives.”

Ticked: Ticks are becoming more and more a part of outdoors life in many parts of the country—likely as a result of climate change. A fear and fixation on the disease-carrying arachnids has left Rebecca Onion longing for the carefree summer days of her youth. “My tickphobia is wrapped up with how it feels to be living on the brink of what we are constantly told will be the terrible time of climate change,” she writes, as she grapples with her own guilt and seeks ways to be at peace with nature as it is now.

