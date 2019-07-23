The Gist

Robert Mueller’s Return

In Congress on Wednesday, it will be Mueller time again… with all the disappointment that entails.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony isn’t likely to increase the pressure on president Trump.

In the interview, losing weight is hard, but keeping it off is even harder. What can successful dieters do to maintain their goals, and are reality TV shows like The Biggest Loser painting a rosy picture? Gist regular Maria Konnikova dug into the science, and brings answers on the latest segment of Is That Bullshit? Konnikova is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, former Sen. Al Franken was hard done by.

