Florida Strip Club Cancels “Charity” Golf Tournament at Trump Resort

The grounds of the Trump National Doral golf course on June 1, 2016 in Doral, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Miami-area strip club was all set to host a charity golf tournament this weekend at President Trump’s Doral, Florida, resort until word got out about what the event entailed, prompting it to be cancelled. The tournament was organized by Shadow Cabaret, which would allow each golfer to hire one of the club’s dancers as a “caddie” for the event. The dancers were to be fully clothed, sporting pink miniskirts and what the club described as “a sexy white polo.” After hitting the links, however, organizers told the Washington Post “the golfers and the dancers would return to another venue—the cabaret itself—for what [was] described as a ‘very tasteful’ burlesque show, which could involve nudity.”

The Trump Organization said the tournament was cancelled after the charity involved with the event pulled out Wednesday. The Miami Allstars Foundation, which was to be the beneficiary of the event, says it provides mentoring, tutoring, and basketball instruction to several dozen local youths. The organization, however, is not an officially registered charity in the state of Florida, the Post reports. The director of the organization, Carlos Alamilla, said the nonprofit is not registered because he missed the deadline to register with the state despite being in operation, according to event listings on its website, since at least 2016.

“I didn’t know there was a strip tease club involved in this,” Alamilla told TPM. “You can’t mix kids with sex. It just doesn’t jibe.” Alamilla said he agreed to participate because he hadn’t done much “due diligence” on who was hosting the tournament, which, he says, is a common form of fundraising for the nonprofit. Shadow Cabaret representatives just told him “once we finish everything we’re going to give you a donation,” Alamilla said. We never mentioned amounts, as far as the amount of money, any of that… We didn’t sign any agreement. There was no documentation involved.”