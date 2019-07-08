Constitutional reality show: President Donald Trump has insisted on proceeding with the census citizenship question despite the Supreme Court’s decision against him, setting up for a smackdown between the president and Chief Justice John Roberts, Dahlia Lithwick writes. Roberts now has to decide “whether it’s worth his while to let the circus clown tear down the institution he prizes above all things.”

Thanks, Trump: The Iran nuclear deal is breaking down, and it is the Trump administration’s fault. According to Fred Kaplan, the U.S. violated the terms of the deal multiple times, both before Iran and in ways that might have even violated international law. It leaves us in an unenviable position: Iran is actually right.

Back to the future: Computers can write music now. Will A.I. be the ruin of modern musicians the way the phonograph ruined John Philip Sousa? Digging into the past can help us find clues about the future. Find out how with Season 2 of our technology podcast the Secret History of the Future.

Desire: Lisa Taddeo’s new book Three Women is a “deep, deep dive into the sexual psyches” of, well, three women. Critic Laura Miller found it “remarkable and indelible” and enjoys how “refreshingly out-of-step with the tenor of the present moment” it is. Its stories aren’t inspirational or empowering; they’re simply truthful. And that’s all a reader can ask for.

Tomorrow: In 2002, journalist Vicky Ward profiled Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected multimillionaire who has now been charged with sex trafficking. What Next host Mary Harris sat down with Ward to discuss her reporting—she went inside his mansion, spoke with his victims, and dealt with his threats. Subscribe today to get the episode when it drops in the morning via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or wherever you listen.

For fun: A semi-radical plan to maintain friendships in your 30s, 40s, and beyond.

Deliberately a little strenuous,

Abby