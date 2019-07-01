Don’t worry about a thing: You may have been hearing media reports about an epidemic of tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic, one continually occurring after the other in recent months. But might there be something more to the story, and is this panic really justified? Daniel Engber takes a closer look at what’s really going on: “Though most or all of these tragedies could have been caused by heart attacks or other mundane causes, a stranger, bigger, dumber understanding of this story has taken hold throughout the media.”

Some did not have socks: Dahlia Lithwick corresponded with one of the professors permitted to visit a border detention camp for minors in Clint, Texas. He recounts the frankly horrifying details of how hundreds of children are existing—without proper clothes, food, access to medical care, or any idea of when they’ll get out. A lawyer who visited the same camp also wrote a dispatch on how immigration officers are blocking sick kids from seeing physicians who’d like to treat them.

No deal: Joshua Keating gives an update on the state of the Iran nuclear deal, after the arrival of news that the Iranian government has breached the deal’s limit on its permitted stockpile of low-enriched uranium. What is Iran’s plan? Is it too late for renegotiating? Would that even be possible?

The final frontier: Our Future Tense vertical is running a series on space settlement, attempting to answer the eternal question: How would life change if humans resettled within the cosmos? Read a short story from Chen Qiufan about what food means in space, and check out Jane C. Hu’s essay on how the very concept of time might change out among the stars. Also make sure to keep an eye out for upcoming events: a discussion panel on governing ourselves in space and a screening of Mars Attacks!

For fun: Why the New York Knicks are perhaps screwed indefinitely.

