Trump’s Racist Tweets Have a Backstory

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump’s timeline filled with racist comments directed at members of the “Squad.” This includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. In a press conference on Monday, the president defended his racist rant while at the same time trying to deepen divisions between House Democrats. Divisions that are very real and have become very public. How did the conflict between House Democrats make its way to the Trump’s timeline?

Guest: Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief at The Intercept and author of We’ve Got People: From Jesse Jackson to AOC, the End of Big Money and the Rise of a Movement

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.