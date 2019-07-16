What Next

Trump’s Racist Tweets Have a Backstory

Here’s how the conflict between House Democrats made its way to the President Donald Trump’s timeline.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump’s timeline filled with racist comments directed at members of the “Squad.” This includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. In a press conference on Monday, the president defended his racist rant while at the same time trying to deepen divisions between House Democrats. Divisions that are very real and have become very public. How did the conflict between House Democrats make its way to the Trump’s timeline?

Guest: Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief at The Intercept and author of We’ve Got People: From Jesse Jackson to AOC, the End of Big Money and the Rise of a Movement

