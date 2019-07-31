Here we go again: Last night marked the start of the second round of debates in the interminable march toward the Democratic presidential primary. The big story of the night was the CNN moderators’ terrible questions, which Ashley Feinberg describes as “evidently designed to produce bad answers.” She ran through the lowlights. Meanwhile, Jim Newell dissects what it meant for Elizabeth Warren to spend the night fending of a platoon of moderate nobodies trying to fill in for Joe Biden. Also, Marianne Williamson actually made a good case for reparations. Stay close for more coverage from tonight’s Round 2.

The (nuclear) stakes is high: Also at the debates, Elizabeth Warren and Steve Bullock briefly got into it over whether the U.S. should have a policy not to strike first with nuclear weapons. That very debate has been raging for decades—from Kennedy to Obama, and many steps in between—writes Fred Kaplan, and it’s a lot more complicated than the Democratic candidates made it seem.

Capital what?: Did you know Capital One got hacked? Because it did, and the alleged hacker is in custody on breach-related charges—and the hack itself affected roughly 106 million people in the U.S. and Canada. As April Glaser writes, the company found out weeks ago, but it appears to be slow-rolling telling actual customers. Even with some clever liability wordplay, that’s probably not normal.

Spirited: We knew the Trump International Hotel in Washington was a center of controversy, with lobbyists and foreign leaders flocking there to potentially gain favor with the president, but apparently it’s also become a spiritual center for some. A number of self-styled prophets have been drawing their flocks there for events at which guests have seen angels and view sightings of people like Rudy Giuliani as “a sign from the Lord.” Ruth Graham explains.

For fun: The world’s largest steam locomotive is crossing America, and America is in love.

Spreading old-fashioned analog delight,

Abby