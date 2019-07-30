Inspired work: Where the Crawdads Sing has become this year’s literary sensation—a book club staple that’s sold over 1 million copies. But its author has a grim and much-publicized past: Delia Owens is still wanted for questioning regarding a murder that took place in Zambia decades ago and was detailed in a New Yorker story from 2010. Laura Miller dives into Owens’ past and investigates whether the past informs the fiction.

And how! Slate has launched a new podcast, How To!, hosted by Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Charles Duhigg. In this weekly show, Duhigg will talk to someone with a problem and find an expert with the knowledge—and the stories—to help solve that problem and provide lessons for all of us. Read Duhigg’s introductory essay—in which he details how he helped advise a survivor of a shark attack—and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts.

Romance and comedy meet, then they fight, then they realize they were always meant for each other: In the New York Times, Wesley Morris made the argument that the romantic comedy is dead. Far from it, Willa Paskin counters—if anything, streaming has led to a resurgence of rom-coms. But the same factors that are giving us more rom-coms today are likely giving us more bad ones: “The diagnosis isn’t death. It’s decay. Ask not why the rom-com has died. Ask why it stinks.”

Motley crew: The Trump reelection campaign has a “Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board,” which launched earlier this month but gained fresh notoriety when a disgraced beauty queen joined its ranks last week, taking a seat alongside Stacey Dash, a former Pussycat Doll, Ben Carson’s daughter-in-law, and many other prominent characters. Ruth Graham looks into who makes up Women for Trump and what it is exactly that they do.

For fun: How “Old Town Road” became the longest-running No. 1 in the history of the Hot 100.

