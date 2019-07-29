Out the door: Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, was ousted over the weekend. His fatal flaw? According to Fred Kaplan, Coats was giving Trump the cold, hard facts about national security and intelligence rather than building up his ego. Coats’ yes-man replacement, John Ratcliffe, may not be so inclined to do the former.

Fine print: Last week we told you to go get your $125 from Equifax. This week we have more details on the landmark data breach settlement, along with some caveats. Josephine Wolff breaks down how to file, when you can expect to receive your payout, and whether credit monitoring is right for you (and worse for Equifax).

With dignity: Isabel Forward’s essay about volunteering near the border is both heartbreaking and heartwarming. In it, she recounts some of the well-known details—limited access to food, confusion, illness—and expounds upon them with hope and despair. “I learned, as I approached people looking at the map again and again, that I needed to explain the map was only of the United States. Many people—those who took the bus from Central America, and those who had walked—had no idea how far they had come. They had no idea how far they had to go.”

The Big Day: Chance the Rapper’s debut album is out! Nevermind that he already won a Best Rap Album Grammy for 2016’s Coloring Book (which still absolutely slaps), this new one is actually his first album. Except, writes Jack Hamilton, with that one-of-a-kind mixtape in his rearview, Chance is chasing something he’s already had and spreads himself a little thin on the latest.

Dawnthea