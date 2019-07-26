What do you even say at this point: On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on family separation at the border, coming away with horrifying new revelations from Customs and Border Protection officials about the length of separation, the rationale for it, and whether a toddler can be considered a national security threat. Jeremy Stahl breaks it all down. And in other stories about the horrors of U.S. immigration policy, read Penelope Andrews on how ICE raids are comparable to the “pass raids” that were the terror of apartheid-era South Africa.

Pay me what you owe me: If you are one of the 147 million people affected by the Great Equifax Data Breach of 2017, go get your $125 now. That’s your cut of the company’s $700 million settlement—which is simultaneously a huge sum and a slap on the wrist for its egregious cybersecurity failure. Josephine Wolff argues that you should collect not just for the money, but because it’s your duty to show companies that they need to protect user data.

Take it old school: A new report from the Senate Intelligence Committee basically states that all aspects of our electronic voting system are susceptible to major hacking, putting the integrity of future elections in danger and ensuring that the interference that occurred in 2016 will just happen again. So how to fix this? Fred Kaplan has an idea, and it’s a throwback.

Things have changed: The Trump administration’s decision to bring back federal executions seems to stem from the political era that helped shape Trump: the ’80s and ’90s era of “tough on crime” policies. But America is a very different place now, and as Austin Sarat writes, it’s likely Trump’s enthusiasm for the death penalty won’t find much support among the masses.

For fun: What to do when you’re stuck caring for your landlord’s needy dog.

“Fuck you, pay me,”

Nitish