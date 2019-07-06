Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres smiles at Alex Verdugo #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at third base during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images

Dodger Stadium suddenly started shaking in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rattled Southern California. The cameras moved, the seats shook, and some people, particularly in the upper deck, rushed for the exits. But the players from the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres acted like nothing was going on and just continued with the game.

On the broadcast, commentators marveled at how Enrique Hernandez in the batter’s box and San Diego Padres left-hander Eric Lauer didn’t even flinch. In fact, no one on the field seemed to feel a thing. “How are they continuing to play baseball?” Dodgers announcer Joe Davis said. Orel Hershiser, the team’s color analyst, agreed: “I don’t understand how the players can’t feel it.”

While at bat, Hernandez seemed confused about the commotion in the crowd. He apparently “didn’t realize there was an earthquake until the ballboy bringing balls to the home-plate umpire during the at-bat told him what happened,” according to the Los Angeles Times.