Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
Get More of The Gist
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to The Gist
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, should we rethink the structure of a week?
In the interview, founding CEO of C-SPAN Brian Lamb and Co-CEO Susan Swain are here to discuss their new book The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America’s Best—and Worst—Chief Executives. They discuss with Mike the creation of the book, visiting presidential burial places, and some Mike’s favorite things about C-SPAN.
In the Spiel, the passion of Mike Francesa.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.