On The Gist, should we rethink the structure of a week?

In the interview, founding CEO of C-SPAN Brian Lamb and Co-CEO Susan Swain are here to discuss their new book The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America’s Best—and Worst—Chief Executives. They discuss with Mike the creation of the book, visiting presidential burial places, and some Mike’s favorite things about C-SPAN.

In the Spiel, the passion of Mike Francesa.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.