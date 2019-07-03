The Gist

Let’s Rank the Presidents

What about Chester A. Arthur?

In the interview, founding CEO of C-SPAN Brian Lamb and Co-CEO Susan Swain are here to discuss their new book The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America’s Best—and Worst—Chief Executives. They discuss with Mike the creation of the book, visiting presidential burial places, and some Mike’s favorite things about C-SPAN.

In the Spiel, the passion of Mike Francesa.

