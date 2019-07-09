Afterlife: In 2004, 6-year-old Alex Malarkey survived a near-fatal car crash and spoke of seeing angels. In 2010, his “true story” of going to heaven and back became a Christian bestseller. And then, in 2015, Alex renounced the book, claiming that his father, its co-author, made up the whole story. Ruth Graham digs deeper into the scandal and how it tore the Malarkey family apart—and speaks to Alex’s father, Kevin, in his first interview since the retraction.

What’s going on here? After Kamala Harris went after Joe Biden during the Democratic debates, a series of tweets claiming Harris “is not an American black” spread through the internet, some accompanied by the hashtag #ADOS. The conspiracy was even amplified by Donald Trump Jr. Why did this catch on? What is #ADOS? Is this a Russian troll effort, or something more complicated? Rachelle Hampton explains what’s behind this new line of attack against Harris.

Reboot the system: Six years ago, the video game Papers, Please was released, intended as an “empathy game” to show players the brutality and moral quandaries at the heart of immigration enforcement. But now, popular YouTube personalities are livestreaming the game, and their fans are relishing moments in which the players betray a lack of sympathy for the virtual migrants and often gleefully turn many away. Eva-Marie Quinones explains the game’s new online appeal and what it means in the face of the current migrant crisis.

New civilizations: Future Tense is hosting two events this week in D.C.: a panel on how humans would govern themselves in space on Wednesday, and a screening of Mars Attacks! on Thursday. They’re both related to our series on space settlement, featuring an ode to Mars Attacks!, a debate on why billionaires seem to be leading the charge on galactic civilization-building, an explainer of a 1967 U.N. treaty that dictates what countries can and cannot do in space, and a look at what the founding of Manhattan can tell us about settling the moon and Mars. You can read more from the series here.

For fun: One woman’s tireless, somewhat unhinged effort to explain the Taylor Swift–Scooter Braun feud.

The degrees of separation between Taylor Swift and terrorism may be less than you think!

Nitish