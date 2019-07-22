Maximum pressure: “Boris Johnson picked a hell of a week to become prime minister,” writes Josh Keating. Johnson is likely to be announced as the U.K.’s new prime minister tomorrow amid the ongoing quagmire of Brexit. But he’ll have an even more pressing issue to deal with first.

False advertising: One question has dogged the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies: Where are all the lies?! Willa Paskin argues that the show should have stopped trying to look like prestige TV and instead embraced its soapy genre roots to give the audience “deeper emotional insight brought about by a seething crucible of plot.” Read her season finale postmortem.

Bad reputation: MyKayla Skinner, alternate and villain of the 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team, is back in elite competition, and her latest effort at the GK U.S. Classic proves she is a contender. Rebecca Schuman reports on Skinner’s comeback—and a predictably extraordinary performance by Simone Biles.

Hobby horse: Tired of endlessly scrolling through your phone when you’re bored? Summer is the perfect time to start a new hobby. We’re here to help you do so without breaking the bank. Our new cheapskate’s guide to hobbies has everything you’ll need to become a skilled bread-maker, a runner, a yogi, or a master of the Japanese art of sashiko. Give it a go!

For fun: What it was like to fly in a blimp that crashed into a Chicago bank in 1919.

Never-again!

Abby