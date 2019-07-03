Border Patrol Divers Search Rio Grande for Migrant Toddler Swept Away From Mother’s Arms

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande River on June 12, 2019. HERIKA MARTINEZ/Getty Images

U.S. Border Patrol said divers are searching for a two-year-old migrant girl in the Rio Grande River after her mother said she was swept away while trying to shepherd her across the river from Mexico into the United States. The mother, from Haiti, was arrested after crossing the river near the Texas border town of Del Rio. She told authorities her daughter, a Brazilian national, had been lost in the river’s strong current that is being accelerated by unusually high volumes of water due to above average snowfall in the Rocky Mountains.

U.S. and Mexican authorities said in a statement they have been searching for the young girls since Monday night and continued Tuesday with an underwater vehicle, a dive team, and boats, CNN reports. “Any time a child is lost it is a tragic event,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said. “I cannot imagine the anguish the parents of this young girl must be feeling and I hope our search efforts pay off with a positive outcome.”

What appears to be the probable death of another young child comes on the heels of the death of 25-year-old Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria, who were photographed lying face down on the bank of the river last week. The poignant image struck a nerve and was widely circulated, focusing criticism on the Trump administration “metering” policy that caps the number of asylum-seekers processed each day, forcing migrants to wait in shelters in Mexico.