The Border Patrol’s Secretive Culture

“I’m 10–15.” That’s the Border Patrol code for “alien in custody.” It is also the name of a secret Facebook group where a number of Customs and Border Protection agents posted racist and sexist memes. What about this agency allows such rampant misconduct?

Guest: A.C. Thompson, reporter at ProPublica. Read his story on the secret Border Patrol Facebook group.

.Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.