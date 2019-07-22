The Border Patrol’s Secretive Culture

What Next

A secret Facebook group exposed racist, sexist posts made by employees of Customs and Border Protection. What other problems are lurking within this opaque agency?

“I’m 10–15.” That’s the Border Patrol code for “alien in custody.” It is also the name of a secret Facebook group where a number of Customs and Border Protection agents posted racist and sexist memes. What about this agency allows such rampant misconduct?

Guest: A.C. Thompson, reporter at ProPublica. Read his story on the secret Border Patrol Facebook group.

.Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

