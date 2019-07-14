Poll: Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Hypothetical 2020 Matchups

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading Democratic 2020 presidential candidate, gestures as he holds a speech about his foreign policy vision for America on July 11, 2019 at the Graduate Center at City University New York City. JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Things are not looking good for President Donald Trump in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that shows him lagging behind the three main contenders to become the Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 race. Former Vice President Joe Biden enjoys the biggest lead as he comes out ahead of the president by nine points in a hypothetical matchup among registered voters, 51 percent to 42 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is in second place and has a seven-point advantage over Trump, 50 percent to 43 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, has a smaller, five-point advantage over Trump with 48 percent to 43 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris also comes out ahead of Trump, but only by one point, which is well within the poll’s margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Although it is obviously still very early in the race, it is notable that Trump fares significantly worse than Barack Obama at this stage of his presidency. In August 2011, the NBC/WSJ poll showed Obama with a one-point lead over Mitt Romney, who would eventually become the Republican nominee for president.

An NBC News/WSJ poll released Thursday showed Biden comfortably leading the Democratic field with support from 26 percent of respondents who said they would participate in Democratic primaries or caucuses next year. Warren came in second place with 19 percent while Harris and Sanders were tied at 13 percent. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana had the support from 7 percent of Democratic voters. It is clear these numbers could change as only 12 percent of Democratic primary voters said their mind is made up about who they will support.