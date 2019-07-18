Listen to What Next:

It was all lined up just how President Donald Trump wanted. A safe third-country agreement with Guatemala was nearly complete, but over the weekend it fell apart. It’s the second time the administration has tried to negotiate a safe third country agreement with a Central American country. Why is this the thing the Trump administration wants? And where does it leave those who are desperate and seeking asylum in America?

Guest: Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer at the New Yorker. Read his story on how the negotiations between the Trump administration and Guatemala fell apart.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.