How Trump Is Trying to Outsource His Border Crisis

The evidence is clear. President Donald Trump doesn’t only want to deter asylum-seekers from entering the United States, he wants to stop them from coming all together.

It was all lined up just how President Donald Trump wanted. A safe third-country agreement with Guatemala was nearly complete, but over the weekend it fell apart. It’s the second time the administration has tried to negotiate a safe third country agreement with a Central American country. Why is this the thing the Trump administration wants? And where does it leave those who are desperate and seeking asylum in America?

Guest: Jonathan Blitzer, staff writer at the New Yorker. Read his story on how the negotiations between the Trump administration and Guatemala fell apart.

