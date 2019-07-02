Don’t fence me in: For nearly a century, American communities have used single-family zoning to ban the construction of apartments, setting a standard for American urban planning that’s lead to rent increases and effective racial segregation. But some areas are starting to reverse this: Oregon’s Senate recently passed a massive zoning ban, similar to one that had been passed last year by Minneapolis, and California is considering a zoning reform measure as well. Henry Grabar argues this is a good thing and makes the case for legalizing apartments everywhere.

She doesn’t even go here! What is Ivanka Trump doing taking place alongside her father in summits of world leaders? What kind of damage is her presence doing to our relationships with other countries? And just what is the best way to negotiate with tyrants abroad, especially those with nuclear stockpiles? In a return of our Interrogation column, Matthew Zeitlin gets to the bottom of these questions by conversing with Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia under Obama.

A new kind of hero: Christina Cauterucci writes an ode to Megan Rapinoe, the standout star of the U.S. national team and the Women’s World Cup, praising her unabashed celebration of her gayness, her activism, and, of course, her powerful footwork on the soccer field. Although she did not play during today’s victory against England, Rapinoe has proved she is a different kind of icon—both a gay idol and a sports superstar, with neither feature separable from the other.

For fun: A Trump campaign ad featured a small American business that is … actually in Tokyo.

Sloppy work, Mr. President!

Nitish