On The Gist, did Joe Biden’s apology work?

In the interview, Anthony Ray Hinton was wrongfully convicted for the murder of two teenagers in Alabama in 1985. After 30 years on death row his conviction was overturned and he was released. He’s since become an advocate for those facing the death penalty and the abolishment of it in the United States, and he’s here to talk with Mike about his experience in prison and life afterward. Hinton’s new book is The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.

In the Spiel, farewell to Eric Swalwell.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.