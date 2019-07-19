The Gist

The Moon Landing’s Glory Has Faded

Apollo 11 had the eyes of the world in 1969. Fifty years later, why has its anniversary gotten little attention?

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, why the moon landing’s 50th anniversary isn’t getting all that much attention.

In the interview, success stories are great, but what about those business ventures that end in spectacular failure? Those tales are often better. Lauren Ober hosts the Spectacular Failures podcast, where beer makers, hotel chains, and (in an upcoming episode) Trump’s casinos meet their end.

In the Spiel, it’s an Antentwig, where Mike responds to feedback from listeners.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

NASA Podcasts Space Space Exploration