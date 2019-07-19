Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, why the moon landing’s 50th anniversary isn’t getting all that much attention.

In the interview, success stories are great, but what about those business ventures that end in spectacular failure? Those tales are often better. Lauren Ober hosts the Spectacular Failures podcast, where beer makers, hotel chains, and (in an upcoming episode) Trump’s casinos meet their end.

In the Spiel, it’s an Antentwig, where Mike responds to feedback from listeners.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.