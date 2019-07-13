The Gist

Acosta Is Out

And Trump definitely didn’t make him quit his job.

By

On The Gist, they/them pronouns.

In the interview, Emily Bazelon writes for the New York Times magazine, co-hosts Slate’s Political Gabfest, and she’s out with the new book Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, and its companion podcast. She’s here to talk with Mike about her new projects, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Jeffrey Epstein and New York City gun laws.

In the Spiel, Acosta quits.

