Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we rank the 2020 presidential candidates according to four secret criteria that we keep encrypted: RWE%4, R#@F9, GSD$1X, and CX1FA. The encryption key is locked in a vault in Area 51 that is protected by alien monsters.





In today’s newsletter, we’ll look ahead to next week’s second round of presidential debates where, thanks to our good friends at the Democratic National Committee, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be on a separate stage from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. We’ll be looking to see whether Biden adequately prepared for this round or whether Kamala Harris will eat him for breakfast again. Donald Trump had another good week, but Cory Booker might punch him, or anyone who’s old, at any moment. Elsewhere, Julián Castro is looking for a real debate bump next week, Beto O’Rourke still exists, and Bernie Sanders paid up.