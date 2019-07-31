What the Web’s Smartest Liberals and Conservatives Are Saying About Wednesday’s Democratic Debate

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will square off again on Wednesday. Photo illustration by Lisa Larson-Walker. Photos by Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Scott Olson/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, and Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images.

The second night of the second Democratic debate on Wednesday is going to be your last shot to watch some of those second-tier candidates whose names we’ll all soon forget. About half of the candidates will be racing to raise their poll numbers and fundraising enough to qualify for the next round of debates in September. Can Bill de Blasio or Michael Bennet throw a Hail Mary before Jake Tapper cuts them off approximately 8.9 seconds into an answer to a bad question? Stay tuned.

The real question is what happens between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Harris dismantled Biden during the first round of debates, and he’s promised not to be so polite this time.

To help make sense of what we’re going to endure tonight, we’ve gathered a list of the top pundits, analysts, and politicos from both sides of the aisle. On the left, you’ll see the liberal tweets, and on the right, you’ll see the conservative ones. Until next time!