What the Web’s Smartest Liberals and Conservatives Are Saying About Tuesday’s Democratic Debate

Get ready for some drama on Tuesday. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, Joe Raedle/Getty Images, and Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Has it really been a month already? The first night of the second round of Democratic presidential debates is here. Sure, you could tune in to the season finale of The Bachelorette tonight, but what fun would that be? The real drama will be on the debate stage in Detroit as 10 Democratic candidates tackle the tough issues on the Game Show Network—I mean, CNN. Will Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spar? Or will they join forces to defend the progressive fort against attacks from the moderates at their flanks? After all, about half of these people won’t make it to the next round of debates if they can’t do something to boost their poll numbers—and that probably means some swipes at the big names on stage.

To help make sense of what you’re watching, we’ve gathered a list of the top pundits, analysts, and politicos from both sides of the aisle. On the left, you’ll see the liberal tweets, and on the right, you’ll see the conservative tweets. Follow along below.

See more of Slate’s coverage of the 2020 election.