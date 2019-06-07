[Nate Dogg voice] Regulate! This week, YouTube faced down a series of controversies over its shaky, uncertain policies on banning hate speech and harassment from its platform. This is, of course, not a problem unfamiliar to other social media platforms—but how do you solve it without upsetting the murky waters of free speech? April Glaser has an idea: The government should treat social media platforms with the once-tight regulations it held on broadcast radio and TV—regulations that were very, very effective at establishing healthy discourse guidelines.

Liar, liar: The attorney general is lying. He’s lying about the special counsel, he’s lying about the president, and his continued falsehoods make his determination in the Russia election meddling investigation worthless. Will Saletan breaks it all down.

Pitch perfect: The Women’s World Cup kicked off this afternoon with host country France defeating South Korea. It could be the first of many victories for the French women, who have emerged as this year’s favorites, and not just because they’ve got home-field advantage. Our soccer correspondent Eric Betts explains their secret. Not sure how to watch all the games without cable? Aaron Mak lays out your options.

For fun: What you can learn about masculinity by reading discussion forums about … watches.

Did you get a pocket watch from your grandfather?

Nitish