Youngstown, U.S.A.: The national media has repeatedly held up the white working-class voters of Youngstown, Ohio, as the locus of a drift from the Democratic Party to Donald Trump. But little attention has been given to the black community, which has been hit even harder by the city’s deindustrialization. Henry Grabar went to Youngstown to talk to its black residents about the changing city and why many of them didn’t vote in 2016.

The horror, the horror: According to Dana Stevens, Toy Story 4 may be the most terrifying installment of the beloved animated series to date. The film traffics in existential crises, as Woody has to come to terms with not being the favorite toy in the house anymore, and a new character named Forky wonders what the purpose of his existence even is. Despite its dark new directions, the newest Toy Story is just as delightful and original as its three predecessors.

Odd couple: A 7–2 Supreme Court decision strengthening a double jeopardy loophole saw unlikely dissenters in the form of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch, Mark Joseph Stern notes. The justices’ separate but similar dissenting opinions couldn’t stop the loss but focused on the same three main points for why it shouldn’t have happened. Bonus SCOTUS news: The court just killed off the Virginia GOP’s racial gerrymander, and it will affect elections for years to come.

Legends and legacies: This Pride Month, Outward is focusing on the legacies that shape queer life today, 50 years after Stonewall. First up: Jim Farber writes about how many queer people of his generation, who found solace in rigid identities, feel lost in today’s sea of fluidity. Plus, an interview with Didi Winston, a trans pioneer in Barbados, where she’s an LGBTQ activist and champion in the island’s traditional flag-waving.

For fun: André 3000, LAX, and a Mayan flute.

