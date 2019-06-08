To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

When Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a 20-page concurrence to the Indiana abortion law case last week, Adam Cohen’s phone started blowing up. In making an argument linking abortion rights to eugenics, Thomas repeatedly cited Cohen’s book, Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck. Cohen joins Dahlia Lithwick to explore the history of eugenics in the U.S. and to examine Thomas’ motives and logic for bringing the argument into the abortion debate.