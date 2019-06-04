Trumpcast

When Exerting Power Means Abuse

When does Trump cross that power line? Yascha Mounk talks to Protect Democracy’s Kristy Parker.

Yascha Mounk talks to Protect Democracy counsel and colleague Kristy Parker about the way Donald Trump abuses power with regard to national emergencies and the border wall, specific ways he criticizes the press, and lawsuits against the president.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

