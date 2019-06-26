Trumpcast

What We Want From Mueller’s Testimony

Also, what we expect.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to legal analyst Ross Garber about Mueller’s upcoming testimony and whether it will be exciting or a dud; impeachment; and more.

Further reading:

Nancy Pelosi’s Weird (and Wrong) Views About Impeachment” by Ross Garber, CNN, June 4

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Congress Donald Trump Impeachment Podcasts Robert Mueller