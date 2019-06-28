The Gist

Who Is the Real Kim Jong-un?

To find out, the author of a new biography hunted down just about everyone who’s ever interacted with the guy.

On The Gist, Joe Biden had no good answers at Thursday’s Democratic debate.

In the interview, the Washington Post’s Anna Fifield is out with a new book on Kim Jong-un. She interviewed as many people who have had even a fleeting interaction with the man as possible, in an effort to get the clearest picture yet of what the head of the Kim dynasty is really like. Fifield’s book is The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un.

In the Spiel, Kamala Harris has charisma, but is she a flip-flopper too?

