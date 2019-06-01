At Least 11 Dead in Virginia Beach Shooting at Government Center

Officer and rescue squads responding to Friday’s shooting at the Virgina Beach municipal complex. NBC News

A Virginia Beach city employee firing “indiscriminately” killed at least 11 people at a municipal office building Friday afternoon, according to Police Chief James Cervera, making it the highest-casualty U.S. shooting of the year. The suspect, a public utilities worker, died after a shootout with police, the chief said.

At least six other people were injured and taken to hospitals, including a police officer who was saved by his bullet-proof vest. The shooting began in the public works office building next to City Hall, and the gunman moved onto multiple floors, police said.

A reporter for local NBC affiliate WAVY said a source told him the suspect was “a former employee who was actually fired yesterday from the city.”

City Councilwoman Barbara Henley told the Associated Press she realized what was happening as she approached a group of people gathered outside City Hall at 4 p.m.

“Somebody told me there had been a shooting and they were told to leave.

Afterward, I heard a loud male voice say, ‘Get down!’ so I did,” Henley told the AP. “When the person said to get down, then everybody dispersed pretty quickly,” she said.

“I’m just sick. All these people that I work with all the time,” she said. “They are such really fine people, and I just hope they’re all safe.”

The magnitude of the tragedy is comparable to 2018’s most dire shootings, including the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting in October, with 11 dead; the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas in May, when 10 were killed; and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland in February, with 17 dead.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper quoted Mayor Bobby Dyer saying, “This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.”