Watch Ivanka Trump Awkwardly Try to Insert Herself Into a Conversation With World Leaders

Ivanka Trump listens to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) talk at an event on the theme “Promoting the place of women at work” on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has had her share of awkward moments on the world stage. After all, who can forget the time the audience groaned and laughed in Berlin when she called her father “a tremendous champion of supporting families” during a panel alongside Germany’s Angela Merkel and IMF chief Christine Lagarde. But that was nothing compared to a video released by the French government that is so awkward it may actually make you feel a tiny bit bad for the first daughter.

The video shows a moment when Ivanka Trump appeared to try to get involved in a conversation between Justin Trudeau of Canada, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May of the United Kingdom, and Lagarde. And while no one actually says anything, some of the faces seem to make it clear that the first daughter’s input isn’t exactly welcome. Plus their body language speaks volumes as none of the world leaders seem to make any effort to make her feel included in their circle.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

Perhaps the most expressive of them is Lagarde, who appears to roll her eyes at one point when Ivanka Trump tries to insert her two cents into the conversation. When Ivanka Trump speaks, Lagarde barely even looks at her.

The expression on Lagarde’s face... https://t.co/6EmjwBlQue — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 30, 2019

America feels you, Madame Lagarde pic.twitter.com/WTZGpPUKKk — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) June 30, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented on the video late Saturday, tweeting that it demonstrates how Ivanka Trump isn’t qualified to represent the United States on the world stage. “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.



It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.



The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019