At the Women’s World Cup this year, the U.S. players talk about living in a “bubble”—thinking of nothing but the game, eschewing any distractions. What looms outside that bubble is their lawsuit against their federation for gender discrimination, and it’s already shading the reactions to their games.

Guest: Nancy Armour, sports columnist for USA Today

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.