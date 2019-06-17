What Next

Riot Girls in Soccer Gear

The U.S. women’s national soccer team wants to win—on the field and in the courts.

At the Women’s World Cup this year, the U.S. players talk about living in a “bubble”—thinking of nothing but the game, eschewing any distractions. What looms outside that bubble is their lawsuit against their federation for gender discrimination, and it’s already shading the reactions to their games.

