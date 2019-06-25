Trumpcast

Understanding Mexico in the Migration Crisis

And what’s going on in the Northern Triangle of Central America.

León Krauze talks to Stephanie Leutert, director of the Mexico Security Initiative at the University of Texas at Austin, about how the migration crisis at the border is being handled, understanding the Northern Triangle, the role Mexico is playing in the crisis, and where in particular we should shift our current focus in the region.

Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan.

