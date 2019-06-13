Two Oil Tankers Explode in Suspected Attack in Gulf of Oman

An oil tanker off the coast of the Gulf emirate of Fujairah in May 2019. KARIM SAHIB/Getty Images

Blasts aboard two oil tankers are the result of suspected attacks launched early Thursday morning in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes and vital passageway for crude oil shipments through the Middle East. The crews on board the Kokuka Courageous and the Front Altair were believed to be safely evacuated from the vessels, which were hit navigating the narrow waterway between Iran and the U.A.E. The owner of the Front Altair said the ship was set ablaze and was still burning hours after the attack.

The U.S. Navy said it received two distress calls from two vessels at 6:12 a.m. local (Bahrain) time and 7:00 a.m. State media in Iran said the Iranian Navy responded and rescued the 44 sailors, bringing them to shore. The Marshal Islands-flagged Front Altair was carrying a 75,000 tons of naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, the Guardian reports, when Taiwan’s state oil refiner CPC, which chartered the tanker, said it suspected it was hit by a torpedo. The Kokuka Courageous was travelling under a Panama-flag en route from Saudi Arabia to Singapore when it too was damaged in what it reported as a suspected attack. Iran’s IRIB news agency tweeted an unverified image of what it says is the Front Altair on fire.

تصوير اختصاصي #خبرگزاري_صدا_و_سيما از کشتي هاي حادثه ديده در #دریای_عمان



🔺نفتکش "فرانت التیر" که در دریای عمان هدف قرار گرفته بود، کامل غرق شد.



🔺وزارت تجارت ژاپن: دو نفتکش حادثه‌دیده در دریای عمان، حامل «محموله متعلق به ژاپن» بوده‌ است#انفجار_ناقلتي_نفط_ببحر_عُمان pic.twitter.com/Vv3hkW3LCV — خبرگزاری صداوسیما (@iribnewsFa) June 13, 2019

The attacks could bring tensions in the region to a head as they come a month after four vessels were attacked nearby in a move that the U.S. believes was orchestrated by the Iranian regime. Tehran has denied any involvement in the string of explosions in May, but “an inquiry by the UAE into the attacks on May 12 found that the sophisticated mines were used by state-like actors, but did not identify Iran or any other state as the culprit,” the Guardian reports. “An alternative explanation [to an Iranian-led attack] is that the attacks were undertaken by Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi-led efforts to oust them from Yemen.”