Erdogan Loses Istanbul. Now What?

“Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey,” as the country’s own president put it. And his rivals have done just that.

On The Gist, Kamala Harris still has a lot to answer for.

In the interview, media outlets used to employ ombudsmen—public editors who addressed readers’ concerns and weighed in on a newspaper’s reporting. Those roles have disappeared over the years but the Columbia Journalism Review wants to change that. Kyle Pope, the magazine’s editor, recently announced the hiring of four journalists to publicly engage with the work of the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, and CNN.

In the Spiel, voters in Istanbul have just rebuked Turkish president Recep Erdogan.

