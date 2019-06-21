Trumpcast

The Trump Show Tales of Siege

Into the sequel to Fire and Fury with author Michael Wolff.

By

Virginia Heffernan chats with author Michael Wolff about Siege, the sequel to Fire and Fury, covering Steve Bannon, Trumpian doublethink, how Wolff gets sources to open up, and much more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

