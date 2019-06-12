Trumpcast Live: Vicky Ward and Aparna Nancherla

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

From our full day of live shows at Slate Day comes Trumpcast Live! Virginia Heffernan welcomes to the stage Kushner, Inc. author Vicky Ward and comedian Aparna Nancherla to talk about the Kushners, the anxiety Olympics, Trump’s penchant for cheating, the casino roots of the term collusion, and much more. Plus, incredible live improv by Kate James, Ben Rameaka, and Marla Caceres, the “Trumpcast Colluders.”

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Faith Smith is executive producer of Slate Live shows.