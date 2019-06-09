Trump Slams MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch, Admits Attacks on Press Are Not “Presidential”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One upon arrival at Shannon Airport in Shannon, County Clare, Ireland on June 6, 2019 after attending an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent Saturday night criticizing “Little Donny Deutsch” in a series of tweets in which he acknowledged that it isn’t “presidential” to criticize the media. Despite that little bit of reflection, Trump’s criticism of the media doesn’t end with him calling Deutsch “a total loser.” Trump was still thinking about the media Sunday morning and he went on to criticize the New York Times and CNN.

“Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false,” Trump said. The president also said that Deutsch and CNN’s Erin Burnett used to “BEG” him to be put in episodes of the Apprentice. Trump also insisted that he “hardly knew him” but he still knows that Deutsch “is a total loser” who makes up lies about the commander in chief: “He knows nothing!”

Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false. He, & separately @ErinBurnett, used to BEG me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

....other than to know he was, and is, a total Loser. When he makes statements about me, they are made up, he knows nothing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Although Trump never actually says what is it that made him go on this rant against Deutsch, it does come a few days after he called the president a “despicable human being” for his criticism of political opponents before the D-Day anniversary commemorations.

Shortly after his late-night tweets against Deutsch, Trump had a moment of reflection. “I know it is not at all ‘Presidential’ to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration,” he said. “Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true.”

Earlier on Saturday, before Trump got personal with Deutsch, he sent out a more generic tweet criticizing MSNBC in general. “Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week. Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth,” he said. “Fake News! No wonder their ratings, along with CNN, are WAY DOWN. The hatred Comcast has is amazing!”

Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week. Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth. Fake News! No wonder their ratings, along with CNN, are WAY DOWN. The hatred Comcast has is amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Then on Sunday morning, Trump attacked the New York Times for “another false report,” in reference to a piece that said the measures at the border announced as part of a deal with Mexico to avert threatened tariffs had actually been promised months earlier. “The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People!” Trump said.

Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico. Additionally, and for many years,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

.....there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs - But I don’t believe that will be necessary. The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

The president then continued complaining about the general unfair treatment he thinks he receives from the media, saying he can’t catch a break. “If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared,” Trump tweeted. “With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”

If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019