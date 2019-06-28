Here Are the Latest Soul-Crushing Things Trump Said While Ingratiating Himself to Vladimir Putin

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday at the G-20 conference in Osaka, Japan. It was the pair’s first meeting since the Mueller report dropped, which, among many, many other things, confirmed “sweeping and systematic” effort by the Russians to disrupt the 2016 election. As usual, Trump put on a weird, ingratiating performance in front of the Russian president.
When asked by a journalist specifically about confronting Putin about election meddling, Trump mocked the premise, play-scolding the Russian president.
Trump’s lack of seriousness in protecting the U.S. election process continues to be profoundly worrying, but not unexpected at this point. He simply doesn’t care, as long as it points in his favor. Then the two leaders—one a dictator and the other a wannabe—went on to commiserate about the pesky media with Trump leading the joke about “getting rid” of journalists.
Meanwhile…
“Both leaders agreed that improved relations between the United States and Russia was in each countries’ mutual interest and the interest of the world,” a White House statement on the meeting read.
Cool, cool.