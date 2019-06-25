Copies of the New York Post sit on display at a newsstand on Wall Street on June 25, 2007, in New York City. Michael Nagle/Getty Images

The New York Post tabloid has reportedly scrubbed the conservative news site of any mention of E. Jean Carroll’s recent rape allegation made against President Donald Trump last week in New York magazine. The Post’s website had carried two posts about the bombshell, CNN reports, one by a New York Post reporter and another Associated Press wire story about the allegation. The two stories are now broken links that redirect readers to a 404 error page. CNN reports the move to remove any mention of the latest in a long line of sexual misconduct allegations made against Trump came at the behest of Col Allan, a Rupert Murdoch lieutenant, Trump supporter, and former editor in chief of the Post, who signed on as an adviser to the tabloid early this year.

The New York Post is already Trump-friendly terrain editorially and is owned by Murdoch-owned News Corp., which has propped up the president with large swaths of its Fox News programming. Removing stories on the rape allegation is surely a symbolic move meant to stay in Trump’s good graces since the credible sexual misconduct story is literally everywhere else on the internet. Trump has a history of expressing his anger at publications that print things he doesn’t like, even his beloved Fox News. The move to censor negative Trump content doesn’t come as much of a surprise given Allan’s return to the tabloid this year. “People inside the Post have suspected Murdoch brought back Allan to the Post to help steer the tabloid in a pro-Trump direction,” CNN reports.