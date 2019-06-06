I said big AND beautiful. Donald Trump as seen in Calexico, California, on April 5. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has always had, shall we say, an aesthetic vision for what his “big, beautiful wall” along the Mexican border would look like. Trump may not have gotten his own personal *chef kiss* version of it yet, but a new Department of Homeland Security directive shows the Trump administration is doing its best to gussy up its pet project. CBS News reports that in an email to lawmakers Wednesday, DHS said that American troops will be deployed for a month to paint a mile-long portion of said barrier in the California border town of Calexico in order to, among other things, improve its “aesthetic appearance.”

Democratic leaders were not impressed by the move. “These are soldiers, they are not painters,” Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told CBS News.

DHS informed Congress today that troops are going to spend the next month painting the border wall & “the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance.” A disgraceful misuse of taxpayer $$. Our military has more important work to do than making Trump’s wall beautiful. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 5, 2019

“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” the DHS email read. Additional proposed benefits of a new paint job include: allowing Border Patrol to adapt to “camouflaging tactics of illegal border crossers” and the fact that migrants appear to have had a harder time scaling painted bollards.