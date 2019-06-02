Trump Denies He Called Meghan Markle “Nasty” Even Though There’s Audio Proving He Did

President Donald Trump answers questions on the comments of special counsel Robert Mueller while departing the White House May 30, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is once again not letting pesky evidence get in the way of his narrative. In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump blasted the news media, claiming once again that he was being misquoted. “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’,” Trump wrote. “Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

With the tweet, Trump was picking up the baton from some of his supporters who had been arguing the exact same thing over the weekend. The only problem? There is clear audio evidence that shows the president did in fact call Markle, whose royal title is the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty” during an interview with the Sun. On Saturday, the “Official Trump War Room” Twitter account that is run by Trump’s reelection campaign made that same claim. And it was roundly mocked because the audio from Trump’s interview that supposedly clears the president, clearly demonstrates he used the word “nasty” to talk about Markle.

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

This is the exchange:

Reporter: [Markle] can’t make it because she has maternity leave. Are you sorry not to see her, because she wasn’t so nice about you during the campaign. I don’t know if you saw that? Trump: I didn’t know that, no. I didn’t know that. No, I hope she’s OK. I did not know that, no. Reporter: She said she’d move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain. Trump: There are a lot of people moving here. So, what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.

The reporter was referring to comments Markle made in a 2016 interview in which she called Trump “misogynistic” and characterized his politics as divisive.

When the reporter then asks whether it was “good having an American princess” and whether that could help the ties between the United States and Britain, Trump was much more positive. “I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice and I’m sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. She will be very good. I hope she does,” Trump said.

This is only the latest example in which Trump has used the word “nasty” to talk about women. Politico explains:

He called 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman” at an October debate one month before the election. In April, he said that 2020 White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris had “a little bit of a nasty wit,” and described the California Democrat’s questioning of Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing last month as “probably very nasty.” Trump also applied the sobriquet to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she criticized the president’s response to Hurricane Maria.