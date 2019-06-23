Trump: “Biggest Mistake” of Presidency Was Appointing Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

Jeff Sessions speaks at a press conference at the Department of Justice on October 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

If President Donald Trump had the opportunity to do one thing over again in his presidency, he would not choose Jeff Sessions to be his attorney general. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press that aired Sunday, Chuck Todd asked Trump, “If you could have one do-over as president, what would it be?” Trump replied that “it would be personnel” and proceeded to criticize his former attorney general. “I would say if I had one do over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general,” Trump said. “That was the biggest mistake.”

Trump went on to praise his current attorney general, William Barr. “The job he’s done is incredible,” Trump said. “He’s brought sanity back.” He went on to say that “I think he feels that what’s happened in this country was a very bad thing and very bad for our country.”

The president repeatedly and publicly criticized Sessions when he was his attorney general. He even told the New York Times in July 2017 that he would not have appointed him attorney general had he known Sessions would have recused himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. After a long period of tension, Trump fired Sessions the day after the 2018 midterm elections.