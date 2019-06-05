What comes after May: With Theresa May stepping down as British prime minister amid the ongoing quagmire of Brexit, you may wonder who could possibly want her job. And yet, there are, at the moment, 11 people gunning for it. Joshua Keating has a fun and helpful primer on the crowded field, from the one sole Remainer (he’s probably not going to win) to the British Mayor Pete.

WYD, YouTube? A series of changes in YouTube’s policy are affecting users in new and unpredictable ways. In one corner, Chip Brownlee breaks down how the platform’s new hate speech rules are surprisingly inadequate in the face of readily obvious example. Meanwhile, Ron Lyons Jr. has a timeline of YouTube’s constantly evolving rules for its kid-focused content.

The Black Mirror beat: Season 5 of the sci-fi anthology series is a short one—with just three episodes—but these narratives pack varying punches. Rachel Withers explores Episode 2, which revolves around a too-smart speaker voiced by Miley Cyrus (and a question the United Nations is tackling now), and Inkoo Kang breaks down (with major spoilers) the queer desire, unfulfilled narratives, and “intriguingly enigmatic” tale in Episode 3.

The fly-ball revolution: In a new excerpt from The MVP Machine: How Baseball’s New Nonconformists Are Using Data to Build Better Players, Travis Sawchik and Ben Lindbergh outline the exact hows and whys of Mookie Betts’ transformation from castoff to All-Star.

For fun: The Jumanji video game.

