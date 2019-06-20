The Gist

Taffy Brodesser-Akner Doesn’t Care What You’re Wearing

“Nothing that happens in the interview is real. That’s the thing that a profiler always has to keep in mind.”

By

On The Gist, presidential candidates say the darndest things.

In the interview, the best profile writer of our day doesn’t focus much on what her subjects are wearing—so we’ll only quickly mention that in the studio with The Gist, Taffy Brodesser-Akner was wearing a fetching leopard-print jumpsuit (“I’m dressed up for a party tonight”). Brodesser-Akner discusses her experience profiling the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and other untouchable celebrities, and how that work is felt in her debut novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

In the Spiel, the reparations hearing.

